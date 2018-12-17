What's the Deal: Holiday gift wrapping storage hacks

We are in the final stretch of the holidays, and with crunch time comes the wrapping.
From paper to bags to bows, a local professional organizer has some simple but clever hacks to take the stress out of your holiday preps.
They call her "Rose Knows Where it Goes," and she shows us where to put holiday wrapping supplies so don't clutter up your home.
For more from Rose, visit her on Instagram and Facebook
