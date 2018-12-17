WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Holiday gift wrapping storage hacks

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Holiday gift wrapping storage hacks. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on December 17, 2018.

We are in the final stretch of the holidays, and with crunch time comes the wrapping.

From paper to bags to bows, a local professional organizer has some simple but clever hacks to take the stress out of your holiday preps.

They call her "Rose Knows Where it Goes," and she shows us where to put holiday wrapping supplies so don't clutter up your home.

For more from Rose, visit her on Instagram and Facebook

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking
Shopping locally owned toy shops for unique holiday gifts
Consumer Reports: Best smart devices for your home
Local nonprofit offering gently used computers at steep discounts
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Amazon extending free shipping for the holidays for all customers
Freebie Friday: Shipping Day, Winterfest, pet photos with Santa, bagels, parking
More Shopping
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol fired
8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital
Aramark responds to ESPN's stadium food safety report
7-year-old toy reviewer is the highest paid YouTube star
Show More
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Weather Moving In
Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday
Hazmat responds to leak at Wawa dairy plant
More News