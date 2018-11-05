CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Holiday shopping

What's the Deal: Holiday shopping. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We're barely a week into November, and already the holiday shopping and shipping wars are already in full force.

Amazon just stepped up its game in a big way, announcing Monday they are offering free shipping for all customers, not just prime members on millions of items this holiday season.

Starting today, the company is dropping the $25 minimum purchase needed to get free shipping on an order.

And you don't have to be a prime member to get the deal.

This is the first time Amazon has dropped that minimum order requirement for the free super-saver shipping.

The guaranteed time of delivery is between 5-8 days of the time it's shipped.

Here's what the competition is doing:

-Target is offering free 2-day shipping without a minimum purchase.

-Walmart is offering free 2-day shipping with a $35 minimum purchase

-Best Buy is also doing the free shipping thing but gives no time guarantees.

As for Amazon, if you are a Prime member, you still get free two-day shipping and free same-day delivery on more than 3 million items.

