What's the Deal: Holiday shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We're barely a week into November, and already the holiday shopping and shipping wars are already in full force.
Amazon just stepped up its game in a big way, announcing Monday they are offering free shipping for all customers, not just prime members on millions of items this holiday season.
Starting today, the company is dropping the $25 minimum purchase needed to get free shipping on an order.
And you don't have to be a prime member to get the deal.
This is the first time Amazon has dropped that minimum order requirement for the free super-saver shipping.
The guaranteed time of delivery is between 5-8 days of the time it's shipped.
Here's what the competition is doing:
-Target is offering free 2-day shipping without a minimum purchase.
-Walmart is offering free 2-day shipping with a $35 minimum purchase
-Best Buy is also doing the free shipping thing but gives no time guarantees.
As for Amazon, if you are a Prime member, you still get free two-day shipping and free same-day delivery on more than 3 million items.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps