What's the Deal: Holiday shopping

We're barely a week into November, and already the holiday shopping and shipping wars are already in full force.Amazon just stepped up its game in a big way, announcing Monday they are offering free shipping for all customers, not just prime members on millions of items this holiday season.Starting today, the company is dropping the $25 minimum purchase needed to get free shipping on an order.And you don't have to be a prime member to get the deal.This is the first time Amazon has dropped that minimum order requirement for the free super-saver shipping.The guaranteed time of delivery is between 5-8 days of the time it's shipped.Here's what the competition is doing:-Target is offering free 2-day shipping without a minimum purchase.-Walmart is offering free 2-day shipping with a $35 minimum purchase-Best Buy is also doing the free shipping thing but gives no time guarantees.As for Amazon, if you are a Prime member, you still get free two-day shipping and free same-day delivery on more than 3 million items.------