What's the Deal: How to save on groceries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We are spilling the secrets on some real deal grocery savings - without clipping coupons.
Real Simple says time is money and the more you spend in the store, the more you spend.
They say the average shopper spends $2.71 per minute in the supermarket. So stick to your list and set a timer. The more you dally, the more you will stray and spend.
If you end up buying fresh produce and tossing it, Real Simple recommends a fridge makeover. Put the persihables in clear containers that are eye level when you look in so you remember to use it.
They also recommend frozen fruits and veggies, which never go bad.
Also, meal plan to avoid waste and buy ingredients to use in a variety of dishes for the week.
Always buy seasonal and store brands because it's cheaper and avoid prepared foods and the lure of the displays
However, there are three things Real Simple thinks you should splurge on.
First, extra virgin olive oil. They say it's healthier and tastes better.
Next, organic chicken and organic fruits and veggies. The trick is, if you are eating the skin, organic is the way to go.
