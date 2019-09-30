What's The Deal: How to spot counterfeit goods

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and that means bargain-hunting for many of us. But how do you know if that good deal is too good to be true?
Our friends at MoneyTalksNews break down the top counterfeited products and how to avoid them.
It's an old expression: "You get what you pay for."
But in today's shopping scene, that's become especially true because these days, counterfeit products are everywhere.
So what's getting knocked off?
Publication, 24/7 Wall Street, says the number one category of knockoffs is wearing apparel and accessories.
Next was consumer electronics, and third was footwear.
When you buy something fake for yourself, something you know is fake, that's one thing.
But when you get duped by buying something you think is real, that's something else entirely. Here's how to avoid it.
First and foremost, price. What often draws us to counterfeits is a deal. If it's too good to be true, it probably is.
Next, venue. The more established the website, the less likely you are to be ripped off.
Third, reviews. Check the site or seller's online reviews, complaints and Better Business Bureau status.
Any site you send money to should also have clear contact information, including a physical mailing address and phone number.
Check the manufacturer's website for authorized dealers. If you're buying new, your merchant should appear on their list.
And if you're buying used? Use common sense.
If it's expensive, use an escrow service.
If something's far away, hire an expert where the item is and get it professionally appraised before you pay for it.
