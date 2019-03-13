What's the Deal: JBF Consignment Sale at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

OAKS, Pa. (WPVI) -- The public Just Between Friends sale in Oaks, Pennsylvania begins Thursday, March 14th. Attendees can expect to save 50 to 90 percent on all kinds of kids' items, including summer stuff everything from swimsuits to swings.
"I'm looking for car seats today because my car seats are expiring in the summer. I've bought strollers here before, always shoes," said Virginia Burton of West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"I got his bed here for $6, an Elmo bed with the mattress for $6 from here," said Mira Auld of Philadelphia.
No matter what you're looking for, you'll find it at the JBF Consignment event at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.
"This is recycling at its best. It's families helping families," said organizer, Tracy Panase.
The presale began on Wednesday, March 13th, but on Thursday, March 14, the public sale begins.
"It's kind of one-stop shopping so it saves me a lot of time," Panase said.
And it's all stocked by local moms and dads.
"This is a North Face jacket. It's $16.50 but retails for over $100. Also, if you're thinking about Easter outfits a lot of our clothing comes to us brand new with tags so this item was selling at the store for $20," explained Panase, "It's $5.50."
You can also find new toys priced well under retail as well as high-end strollers.
"This is an Orbit system. This retails for $1200. It's available here at the sale for $375," said Panase.
If you're looking to make money by cleaning up and cashing in, you can still sign up to consign at the JBF sale in Warminster, Bucks County next month.
"You just need to go to our website, jbfsale.com, and register to get a number, there's no cost in doing that," said Panase.
The average seller makes more than $350 dollars in one weekend. And JBF promises no recalled or expired items are ever sold.
"All the items are there and in good working order so you can buy with a great deal of confidence," Panase said.
The JBF sale at the Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks continues through Sunday March 17th.
The JBF sale at the Sportsplex in Warminster, Bucks County starts April 12th.
