What's the Deal: Judging sales

What's the Deal: Judging sales. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 13, 2018.

There are lots of easy-to-use apps to ensure you're getting truly deep discounts, and our friends at Consumer Reports have rounded them all up just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Rachel Barer and her mom, Amy, love the thrill of a Black Friday bargain!

"I feel like I'm getting better deals, so I'm going to buy more than I usually would if I went and was getting no deals," said Rachel.

According to Consumer Reports, that feeling is exactly what retailers are banking on.

Before you buy, browser extensions such as The Camelizer, Invisible-Hand or PriceBlink - scour the web for the best deals.

Price Alerts, such as CamelCamelCamel, Price-Tracker, Shop it to Me and Slick-Deals, tell you when prices for the items have dropped.

And, price comparison apps like Buy-Via, Now-Discount, Scan-Life, and ShopSavvy can tell you if there's a better deal out there online or even at a local store.

And while you're shopping, coupon apps such as Coupon Sherpa or Snip-Snap - offer discounts to use at check out.

There are resources to help shoppers like Amy and Rachel really get all that they bargained for.

If you want price protection even after you've shopped, price adjustment apps continue to search the web after you charge something, and initiate a refund if prices drop on something you've already bought. But you may have to expose your bank and credit card information, for the apps to work.

