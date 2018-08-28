What's the Deal: Labor Day deals and discounts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Labor Day weekend isn't just the last summer holiday, it's also one of the best times to shop. Retailers will be offering some of the best sales of the year this holiday weekend and we've got the items likely to be most deeply discounted.
Plenty of websites track prices and deals all year long to see which products are most heavily discounted and when and while some items are pretty obvious, others are kind of surprising.
According to Wallethub - the absolute standout best buy for September is treadmills. The personal finance website says treadmills are discounted more heavily in September than any other time of the year. Exercise bikes are also a good buy.
According to BestBlackFriday.com - some of the best deals to grab this Labor Day are grills. Some retailers will slash prices as much as 75 percent!
And if you're looking for a good night's sleep this fall, DealNews tells us Labor Day is a great time to get a mattress. Prices will plummet with many retailers giving at least half off! DealNews says US Mattress led the game last year by knocking up to 60 percent off certain mattresses, free shipping, and bonus VISA gift cards!
All three websites suggest looking for last-minute deals on back to school supplies as well as clothes and shoes. Of course, summer clothing and shoes will be especially good buys. Last year, Gymboree slashed up to 80 percent off sitewide and gave 50 percent off clearance items - the retailer's best sale all year.
When it comes to appliances, TVs, and electronics, you're probably better off waiting for even deeper discounts come Black Friday. But if you really need a laptop right now, Dell is offering about 40 percent off plus 8 percent cash back via Ebates.
For example, the Inspiron 15 5000 laptop, which is normally $800 dollars is now on sale for $500 dollars, plus you get an additional 8 percent cash back and it ships for free.
