CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Labor Day deals and discounts

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Labor Day weekend isn't just the last summer holiday, it's also one of the best times to shop. Retailers will be offering some of the best sales of the year this holiday weekend and we've got the items likely to be most deeply discounted.

Plenty of websites track prices and deals all year long to see which products are most heavily discounted and when and while some items are pretty obvious, others are kind of surprising.

According to Wallethub - the absolute standout best buy for September is treadmills. The personal finance website says treadmills are discounted more heavily in September than any other time of the year. Exercise bikes are also a good buy.

According to BestBlackFriday.com - some of the best deals to grab this Labor Day are grills. Some retailers will slash prices as much as 75 percent!

And if you're looking for a good night's sleep this fall, DealNews tells us Labor Day is a great time to get a mattress. Prices will plummet with many retailers giving at least half off! DealNews says US Mattress led the game last year by knocking up to 60 percent off certain mattresses, free shipping, and bonus VISA gift cards!

All three websites suggest looking for last-minute deals on back to school supplies as well as clothes and shoes. Of course, summer clothing and shoes will be especially good buys. Last year, Gymboree slashed up to 80 percent off sitewide and gave 50 percent off clearance items - the retailer's best sale all year.

When it comes to appliances, TVs, and electronics, you're probably better off waiting for even deeper discounts come Black Friday. But if you really need a laptop right now, Dell is offering about 40 percent off plus 8 percent cash back via Ebates.

For example, the Inspiron 15 5000 laptop, which is normally $800 dollars is now on sale for $500 dollars, plus you get an additional 8 percent cash back and it ships for free.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealshoppinglabor daysales
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
What's the Deal: Last-minute back to school shopping hacks
Freebie Friday: Books, pet treats, movies, museum admissions
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
More consumer
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Last-minute back to school shopping hacks
Freebie Friday: Books, pet treats, movies, museum admissions
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman struck, killed by train on Broad Street Line
Bonner-Prendie exchange student pleads guilty to federal charge
Neighbors shocked by deadly shooting in Roxborough
Man in Batman shirt attacks Wendy's worker at drive-thru
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Jose Bautista headed to Phillies after stint with Mets
Vehicle recycling facility in New Castle heavily damaged by fire
Show More
Police: Suspects killed pizza deliveryman, then ate the pizza
Police: Woman tried to dissolve body, then tossed remains to alligators
Person struck and killed by train in Wilmington
Co-workers see man get shot outside SEPTA bus
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
More News