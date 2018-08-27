What's the Deal: Last-minute back to school shopping hacks

PHILADELPHIA --Some students are already back to school, while others start next week. But if you're still tackling those school lists and needs, there are a few reasons why procrastinating is a good thing.
Newswallet says whether classes have started or not, we all know that a child doesn't need everything on day one.
Whether it's wardrobe or school supplies for the year, experts say the prices drop after the big back to school rush. Also, it never hurts to spread the costs across several months.
To that end, think about the big holiday sales ahead - from Labor Day to Columbus Day to Black Friday, you could be looking at some huge savings with the right strategy.
Another Nerdwallet tip is to splurge strategically. Spend where it counts on the things that last for years, from a high quality backpack or laptop, bargain shop for things like classroom supplies and fad items.
For the supplies, team up with other parents and buy in bulk. If you can get a bunch of people together and shop at club stores, you could be looking at big savings
Finally, NerdWallet says price match your purchases - big and small - both before and after you shop.
Some retailers will give you money back if the price drops with a certain time frame after the purchase or if you find a better price somewhere else.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps