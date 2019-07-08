Shopping

What's The Deal: Opening impossible plastic packaging

Most of us are familiar with the difficulty of opening some types of plastic packaging- especially the hard packaging that encases so many things.

The frustration has been coined "wrap rage."

The people at MoneyTalksNews have put together some tips to help you open these packages without ending up in the emergency room.

Plastic packaging is prevalent, annoying and potentially dangerous.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of consumers have ended up in emergency rooms from these things.

First, take a look at the package. Some manufacturers are putting perforations in or making easier to open tabs.
If not, the next step is to arm yourself with the right tools. You can use anything from box cutters to tin snips to open these things.

But before you start dragging out the tools, look in your drawer and see if you've got an old, rotary can opener. It might do the trick.

Run the can opener around the edge of the package, just like you would with a can.
If that doesn't allow you to pry open the package and get the item out, carefully run a knife between the two layers of plastic until you can safely open it.

You can also try using scissors or even tin snips, if you have them, to trim around the edges and then be able to open up the layers of plastic.

Try not to cut through the middle, this is one way to get cut by the package or the tool you're using and you might cut through instructions for the item as well.

If you don't want to risk cutting open one of those hard plastic cases at all, you can avoid them altogether.

Amazon actually has an entire section of products labeled certified Frustration-Free Packaging.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwhat's the dealshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
Police: 2 men shot inside Philly corner store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
NYC to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
More TOP STORIES News