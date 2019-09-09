Shopping

What's the Deal: Pros and cons of loyalty card programs

By
If you're the rewards card and store loyalty type, we have big news for Target shoppers.

The retailer announced plans Monday to roll out a new Target Circle loyalty program to replace Cartwheel.

From special sales and deals to one percent back on purchases, Target Circle rolls out on October 6th. If you already have a Target.com account or a RED card, you will automatically be enrolled.

When it comes to rewards cards, just how do you know which ones are worth your time, effort, and sometimes - money?

ABC Life breaks down the pros and cons of the three most popular programs.

For supermarkets, the pro is that you may as well get rewarded for something you're already doing. The con? You often have to spend a lot to get only a little bit back.

Your spending habits also tend to get tracked by the supermarket, which some people don't like for privacy reasons.

Next up is credit card rewards. This, they say, is where it gets tricky.

Many people get lured in and spend just for the sake of being rewarded. The pro here is that the rewards tend to be good ones. But the con? If you're not paying off your card monthly, you could end up spending more in interest than you'll gain in points.

Finally, there's airline points or frequent flyer programs.

ABC Life says depending which one you choose, oftentimes you need an astronomical amount of points for them to amount to anything.

The pro here is that yes, you can earn free flights and get other perks. The con? Sometimes members spend more than they otherwise might to get more miles or get to the next level of membership and sometimes, it's just cheaper to pay out of pocket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwhat's the dealshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Mother charged with murder in death of 4-month-old baby
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at Walmart
AccuWeather: Turning Warmer and More Humid
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
Show More
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash
Jury selection begins in retrial of 2013 Phila. officer shooting suspect
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
More TOP STORIES News