What's the Deal: Pros and cons of warehouse store memberships

As we head into the holidays, between the entertaining, the cooking, the gift giving and the decorating - club store shopping tends to pick up.Buying in bulk can add up to big savings and for many, those warehouse stores are one-stop shopping, offering pretty much everything you can want under one huge roof.Our friends at Money Crashers say if you live near a club store, like Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's, there's pretty much no excuse not to join.According to a study by ShopSmart, both Costco and Sam's Club beat supermarket prices on most groceries by at least 20% - and we're talking brand names.Many are also noted for their customer service and return policies.These stores also offer access to services from travel deals to car rentals to insurance, healthcare, movie tickets and even gasoline.And now to the down side, starting with the membership fees.You have to do a little math. Will you spend enough and save enough to justify the annual cost of being a member, which runs about $50?Also, buying in bulk means...bulk. Everything is oversized, so you need the storage space for the non-perishables.And you would have to commit to using the fridge and freezer stuff to avoid waste.Money Crashers also warn that because they sell everything, you have to have a good deal of self-control to avoid impulse buys.