What's the Deal: Scoring a sale on regular priced items

What's the Deal: Ways to always get a sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Everyone's been there - there's something you have your eye on, but it's full price and there no deals to be had.

Our friends at Nerdwallet to the rescue now with 4 ways to get a sale price when there isn't a sale!

They break down ways you can always save, starting with signing up.

From rewards cards and programs to sometimes simply following the brand on social media, retailers will often give their loyal fans coupons and special discounts.

Some companies will give you roughly 15 percent off on the spot just for signing up for an email or mailing list.

Next is good old fashioned haggling.

Verdwallet says you may not always think negotiating is an option, but it is! They have found that actually asking for discounts has worked.

The same goes for asking for coupons. If you think there may be one circulating and you don't have one, just ask! There are often some by the register. And remember to be nice, kindness goes a long way.

Finally, earn cash back! There are a ton of websites and apps from Ebates to BeFrugal where you can get money back on qualifying purchases.

In this case, you still pay full price up front, but when you get money back, it's basically like a refund!

