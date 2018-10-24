CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Secret ways to save at Target stores

What's the Deal: Secret ways to save at Target stores - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on Octobet 24, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
They call it the target effect and if you shop there, you know what that means.

You walk in for two things and leave with a cart full of stuff you suddenly just had to buy.

GOBanking rates rounded up some ways to save at Target.

And just when the faithful thought they knew it all - some of these hacks might surprise you.

First, shop early in the week for your greatest chance to getting popular items on sale.

Also, don't forget about price adjustments. If you buy a few things at Target and then they suddenly go on sale - save those receipts! You have 14 days to get refunded the difference.

If you see a better price at another store, check with customer service for a price adjustment.

And here's something you may not know: that rule also applies to online retailers like Amazon!

As for holiday items of any kind, the key is to shop really early - as in, right after the holiday or really late for the best sales.

Did you know what the best days are to shop for certain items? GOBanking Rates also breaks down the best deals on the best days.

Monday: Electronics, accessories, kids' clothing, books, baby, stationery
Tuesday: Domestic goods, women's clothing, pets, market (food items)
Wednesday: Men's clothing, health & beauty, diapers, lawn & garden, furniture
Thursday: Houseware, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor & luggage
Friday: Auto, cosmetics, hardware, jewelry

Finally, when it comes to finding the best deals, check the wall-facing end caps. That's where the deepest discount clearance items are hiding.

------
