What's the Deal: Simple ways to save up to $10k this year

What's the Deal: Simple ways to save up to $10k this year - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If one of your resolutions is to save money, you're in the right place.

Real Simple rounded up some quick fixes that could save you $10,000 a year without cutting back on the things you love!

They say it's all about plugging the leaks. First, check your subscriptions.

Are there things you are paying for but aren't using? Maybe a streaming video service, gym membership or a trial that turned into a commitment - Real Simple says people get apathetic and these so-called "gray charges" cost us about $215 a year.

Now to what they call money leaks, making late payments that add up. They say you can save by opting into auto payments.

Next, check in on your accounts regularly to make sure things aren't slipping through the cracks

If you're stuck on name brands, maybe it's time to reconsider. Consumer Reports says opting for generic brands can save you 25% on your grocery bills, adding up to more than $3,000 a year.

Check on your insurance policies. Make sure you are getting credit for things like adding a security camera at home - there are discounts available - and make sure you're not paying for more insurance than you need.

Finally, you can keep your splurges but experts recommend not using credit cards to pay for them. They say when you pull cash out to pay, you tend to think a little harder before you purchase, saving more than $500 a year on the little things that add up.

