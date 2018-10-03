CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Study breaks down American spending habits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When it comes to saving and splurging, Americans have some unique habits and a new study is breaking down just where we spend the big bucks and where we scrimp.

Let's start with toilet paper. The new survey, conducted by Slickdeals, found that of 2,000 people sampled: we don't cheap out on toilet paper or toothpaste.

Add to the list of things we are happy to pay extra for: coffee, skincare and shoes. Also, big ticket items like TVs, laptops, tablets, beds and household furniture.

On the flip side, we tend to save money and "cheap out" on hand soap, wine, dining out, and our clothing - especially jeans and dress pants.

As for food, apparently, we look for bargains on what we eat, but are happy to shell out more for our pets.

The survey also found that people spend about $229 every month on things they truly feel are overpriced.

That includes concert tickets, college tuition, health insurance and movie theater snacks - especially popcorn in that order.

To read more information on this spending habits study, CLICK HERE.

