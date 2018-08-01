CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Top purchases that lead to buyer's remorse

What's the Deal: Top purchases that lead to buyer's remorse - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Buyer's remorse is real and apparently, some purchases lead to more regret than others.

Money Talks News rounded up a list of the 20 purchases that buyers later consider to be mistakes.

Number one is boats. They say for those who live on the water or have plenty of time or room - they're great! But some can't keep up with them and end up putting them up for sale.

Next - timeshares. Some people love those partial share ownerships in a vacation property. But what about the years you can't travel or you have to go somewhere that's not on the list?

Money Talks News says for every great vacation you get out of this purchase, there's typically another instance of regret.

They recommend hotel travel above all because of flexibility.

How about a desktop computer? If you have one that you're looking to unload, you're not alone.

They say most people want tech on the go these days, so consider a laptop or tablet for future investments you won't regret.

To that end, also on the list: a home printer, home exercise equipment and extended warranties that most people never use because you've moved on with whatever it was you were purchasing and protecting.

Also, one-use kitchen gadgets and pools and hot tubs.

