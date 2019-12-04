What's The Deal: What to buy in December

Shopping season is at a fever pitch right now.
If you're still checking off those lists and seeking out the hot bargains post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't worry, we're breaking down your best deals in December.
'Tis the season for deep discounts on toys.
Our friends at Nerd Wallet say it's wise to buy in December.
Expect great sales close to December 25 and don't forget about Super Saturday, that's when retailers throw in a few extra incentives for the last-minute shoppers.
This year it's on December 21.
NerdWallet also says if you're looking for some fresh holiday decor, the closer you wait until Christmas, the deeper the discounts.
The big holiday closeout sales start on Christmas Eve.
Deal News says December is the time to jump on jewelry deals.
They say sales could hit a peak 70% off retail this month on all the shiny things.
For the gift that fits everyone, DealNews says to look for sales on gift cards.
Look for offers of up to 40% off face value at clothing retailers.
Finally, DealNews reminds us it always pays to wait.
If you're looking for new exercise equipment, bedding, or winter clothing, the big sales are coming after the New Year in January.
