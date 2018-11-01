HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Thanksgiving 2018: Which stores are closed and which are starting Black Friday early?

EMBED </>More Videos

Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving (Shutterstock)

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day and at least one retailer has announced they will be closed on Black Friday.

The following stores have already announced their plans to open or close on Nov. 22, 2018. This is according to the stores themselves or at least two sites that monitor these closings, such as BestBlackFriday.com.

Check back with this list as more stores announce their plans.

Open on Thanksgiving

Dick's Sporting Goods (Most stores open with limited hours)
Target (Opens at 5 p.m.)

Closed on Thanksgiving

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Ace Hardware

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Menards

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Pep Boys

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • Sur La Table

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine


Closed on Black Friday and Thanksgiving

  • REI
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingshoppingblack fridaythanksgiving
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
National Retail Federation expects to see increase in holiday sales this year
What's the Deal: Gift wrapping hacks from AC Moore
Last-minute holiday shoppers fill area stores
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Best items to buy in November
Consumer Reports tests best induction cooktops
Freebie Friday: Halloween weekend fun, pancakes and tacos
What's the Deal: Secret ways to save at Target stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Upper Darby student with plastic gun in custody; lockdown lifted
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Action News Morning Update
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
Show More
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
More News