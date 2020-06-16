Philadelphia police release video of ShopRite looting suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing looters targeting a ShopRite earlier this month.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. on Monday, June 2 at the ShopRite on the 2800 block of Fox Street.

Surveillance video shows a group of males in a Chevy pickup reversing the vehicle through the front doors of the supermarket.

Once inside the store, they were joined by multiple other individuals.

RELATED: Philadelphia ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours straight

Police said the suspects took products from the store, including narcotics from the pharmacy, and caused extensive damage.

The value of the loss and damage is still being tallied, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
