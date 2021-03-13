Woman killed, man critical after being shot inside cars in 2 Philly shootings

The fatal shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue in the city's Torresdale section.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her identity has not been released.
Hours later, a 25-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Emerald Street just after 10:30 p.m.
Investigators say the man was sitting in a black Mercedes Benz when someone fired a shot through the car.
The victim was struck once in the head.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There have been no arrests in either shooting.