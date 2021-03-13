Woman killed, man critical after being shot inside cars in 2 Philly shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10413644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 25-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following two Philadelphia shootings in which the gunman fired into vehicles.The fatal shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue in the city's Torresdale section.Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.Her identity has not been released.Hours later, a 25-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.Police were called to the 3200 block of Emerald Street just after 10:30 p.m.Investigators say the man was sitting in a black Mercedes Benz when someone fired a shot through the car.The victim was struck once in the head.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There have been no arrests in either shooting.