Shots fired at block party, one bullet hitting a police car in Oxford Circle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person has been arrested and a couple of weapons recovered after gunfire hit a police car in oxford circle Saturday.The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. At Brill and Summerdale Avenue. Police say shots were fired at a block party, with one bullet hitting a police car.A police officer may have suffered a head injury while in pursuit of a suspect. Two guns were recovered police say.Police are investigating the motive behind this incident.