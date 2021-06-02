Shots fired at Delaware County recreation area during off-duty police softball game

shots fired

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shots were fired at a recreation area in Delaware County at the same time off-duty police officers were playing a softball game.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the 69th Street Recreation Area on the 500 block of South 69th Street in Upper Darby Township.

According to Darby Township police, a member of their department was playing softball at the center along with officers from surrounding areas.

No one was hit.

Investigators do not believe any of the police officers were targeted.

"It was still a harrowing incident," Darby Township police said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos is asked to contact police in Darby Township or Upper Darby Township.

"We would like to commend all of the officers that were off duty for continuing to uphold the oath that they took to provide safety to the public as well as our on-duty partners for their swift response," Darby Township police said.
