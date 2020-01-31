Shots fired at intruder vehicle at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, officials say

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PALM BEACH, Florida -- Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff's office helicopter.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed and did not appear to brake in any way, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition in anonymity in order to discuss the investigation. The checkpoint, a series of concrete barriers and armed officers, is blocks away from the actual resort.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. The Secret Service said it would have a news conference later Friday.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridamar a lagoshootingu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
14-year-old suspect on the loose to be charged as adult
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus: Philly travelers cautious, face masks in demand
Show More
Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend
South Philly educator honored for 50 years of teaching
Philadelphia changes nickname to City of Sisterly Love
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter company suspending operations
Troubleshooters: Healthcare help for ALS patient
More TOP STORIES News