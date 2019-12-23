Shots fired in Bethel Township, police asking residents to shelter in place

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bethel Township police were asking residents along the 1500 block of South Garnet Mine Road to shelter in place on Sunday night after shots were fired in the area.Details surrounding the situation were not immediately available, but multiple authorities were on scene just after 10 p.m.Police described the situation as a barricade, and officers had surrounded a home.Residents were advised to remain inside with their lights out.There was no immediate word on injuries.