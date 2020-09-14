Lower Merion Township police investigate shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Merion Township Monday morning.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surry Lane at Haverford Road, just a few blocks from City Avenue.
Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.
So far there is no official word on the possible number of people injured or whether the shooter is in custody.
Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search
Lower Merion police said they working to release more information.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
