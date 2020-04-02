Gunman fires shots into car, causing driver to crash; Philadelphia police searching for both driver and gunman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said shots were fired into a car prior to a crash in the city's Kensington section early Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 3100 block of Custer Street in Kensington.

Investigators said someone fired into the car causing the driver to crash and the car to overturn.

Some of the bullets hit a nearby home.

Both the driver and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
