PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said shots were fired into a car prior to a crash in the city's Kensington section early Thursday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on the 3100 block of Custer Street in Kensington.
Investigators said someone fired into the car causing the driver to crash and the car to overturn.
Some of the bullets hit a nearby home.
Both the driver and the suspect fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Gunman fires shots into car, causing driver to crash; Philadelphia police searching for both driver and gunman
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More