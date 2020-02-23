Gunman opens fire on Trenton home striking person inside

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said a person was injured after bullets were fired into a home in Trenton early Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of South Broad Street.

Investigators said someone stood outside and opened fire, striking the house on both the first and second floors.

Several bullets pierced windows on the first floor striking one person inside, according to police.

That person was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentongun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News