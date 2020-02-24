Shots fired on Roosevelt Expressway; 2 cars hit by bullets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two cars were riddled by bullets after gunfire erupted on the Roosevelt Expressway early Monday.It happened just before 2 a.m. on the expressway near Fox Street in the East Falls section of the city.One car was found with a bullet hole in a rear window and three flat tires. A second car was found on the 200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with front end damage.Police said they believe the incident started nearby on West Abbotsford Avenue at Stokley Street.Officials remain on the scene investigating.