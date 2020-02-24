Shots fired on Roosevelt Expressway; 2 cars hit by bullets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two cars were riddled by bullets after gunfire erupted on the Roosevelt Expressway early Monday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the expressway near Fox Street in the East Falls section of the city.

One car was found with a bullet hole in a rear window and three flat tires. A second car was found on the 200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with front end damage.

Police said they believe the incident started nearby on West Abbotsford Avenue at Stokley Street.

Officials remain on the scene investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policegunsroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
How to watch the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday
Community comes together to remember child who died from the flu
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia
Raging fire engulfs 2 homes in South Coatesville, Pa.
Show More
Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Police: Suspect accidentally shot himself running from officers
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
More TOP STORIES News