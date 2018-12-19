Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends

Unfortunately, I'm writing to you at this hour to provide clarity on an event that occurred this evening at the conclusion of our basketball game. As the crowd was exiting the building an incident occurred between two individuals. These individuals are not affiliated with AI High School but they were spectators during the event. Most unfortunately, there was an exchange of gunfire between these men. Thankfully, we are not aware of any injuries at this time. Delaware State Police have been on-site since approximately 8:00 pm and they are continuing to investigate this incident as I write this message. It is a black-eye for our school community which is extremely frustrating considering those responsible for tonight's ridiculousness do not represent AI.Moving forward, Wednesday, 12/19 will be business as usual with one adjustment to our morning proceedings. All busses will drop off in the front of the school. Be advised, there may be some additional traffic to contend with as we adjust our morning routine, but we will try to keep things moving as quickly as we can. I'm confident we will have an uneventful school day tomorrow as we wind down for winter break. That said, I understand some of you may have concerns about this message and I encourage you to call the school so we can talk in person; I assure you, I feel your frustrations and concerns but I'm not worried! Our kids are amazing and I'm comforted to know they were not a part of this evening aside from cheering on their classmates as they should.Please call with any questions or concerns.Sincerely,Kevin M. PalladinettiPrincipal