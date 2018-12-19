Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --The principal of A.I. duPont High School confirms shots were fired outside the school as hundreds of people were about to leave a basketball game Tuesday night.
In a letter posted to the school's website, Principal Kevin Palladinetti called the incident "a black eye for the school community."
"As the crowd was exiting the building an incident occurred between two individuals. These individuals are not affiliated with AI High School but they were spectators during the event. Most unfortunately, there was an exchange of gunfire between these men," Palladinetti wrote.
Bystanders in the parking lot reported hearing gunshots around 7:45 p.m. along Hillside Road in Greenville.
State troopers were already on scene as security detail for the game.
They secured the building and didn't allow anyone out until they were able to confirm everyone was safe.
There were questions about the incident and whether there were any victims.
The principal reassured the community in the letter saying no victims were ever found.
There is no word on whether those shooters have been identified.
"I assure you, I feel your frustrations and concerns but I'm not worried! Our kids are amazing and I'm comforted to know they were not a part of this evening aside from cheering on their classmates as they should," Palladinetti wrote.
In response to the scare, the morning drop-off will be slightly different.
Just for Wednesday, buses will be dropping students off right in front of the building instead of the side or the back.
Principal Kevin Palladinetti's Letter:
Unfortunately, I'm writing to you at this hour to provide clarity on an event that occurred this evening at the conclusion of our basketball game. As the crowd was exiting the building an incident occurred between two individuals. These individuals are not affiliated with AI High School but they were spectators during the event. Most unfortunately, there was an exchange of gunfire between these men. Thankfully, we are not aware of any injuries at this time. Delaware State Police have been on-site since approximately 8:00 pm and they are continuing to investigate this incident as I write this message. It is a black-eye for our school community which is extremely frustrating considering those responsible for tonight's ridiculousness do not represent AI.
Moving forward, Wednesday, 12/19 will be business as usual with one adjustment to our morning proceedings. All busses will drop off in the front of the school. Be advised, there may be some additional traffic to contend with as we adjust our morning routine, but we will try to keep things moving as quickly as we can. I'm confident we will have an uneventful school day tomorrow as we wind down for winter break. That said, I understand some of you may have concerns about this message and I encourage you to call the school so we can talk in person; I assure you, I feel your frustrations and concerns but I'm not worried! Our kids are amazing and I'm comforted to know they were not a part of this evening aside from cheering on their classmates as they should.
Please call with any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Kevin M. Palladinetti
Principal
------
