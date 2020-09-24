Shots fired outside of William Tennent High School while sports practice was taking place nearby

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sports teams were practicing when gunfire erupted next to the fields in the parking lot of a Bucks County high school, according to police.

Warminster police said a man chased someone behind William Tennent High School just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man then fired at least 2 shots at the victim.

It is unclear if that person was injured. None of the athletes nearby were hurt.

Police described the gunman as a black male, between 5'10" and 6 feet tall, thin build, medium skin color, with black hair. He was said to be wearing a dark green tee shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a mask at the time of the incident.

He was seen leaving the area in a gray colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warminster Police Department.
