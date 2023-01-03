VOTE: Should the Eagles play or sit Jalen Hurts vs. the New York Giants?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts is available to play in Week 18 as the Philadelphia Eagles hope to clinch the No. 1 seed and NFC East title at the Linc Sunday vs. the New York Giants.

But should they risk putting him out there with the bigger goal of a playoff run just weeks away?

Here's what's at stake:

With a win, the Birds will not only win the NFC East, but they will also clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Conference's top seed is the only team to get a Bye in the playoffs. So with it, the Eagles will have one less game to win to get to the Super Bowl.

They would play the lowest-remaining seed in the playoffs, either the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants or whoever is the No. 7 seed (Packers, Lions or Seahawks).

Also, it would mean the road to the Super Bowl would come through Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles, buoyed by their fans, are really tough to beat.

What's the risk?

Well, Hurts' reinjuring his shoulder is the team's top concern as it could completely derail a once-promising season.

Gardner Minshew had big numbers in Dallas but was off target in NOLA, costing the Birds a win that could've allowed them to rest Hurts an extra two weeks.

What could happen if they lose?

Whether Hurts plays or not, a loss could drop Philly all the way to No. 5.

An Eagles' loss plus a Cowboys win on Sunday would make Dallas the NFC East champ.

Philadelphia would go from a first-round bye to facing Tom Brady in Tampa in a repeat of last year's playoffs.

The Eagles could still lose and win the Division. But a loss combined with a San Francisco win against the lowly Cardinals would make Philly the 2 seed.

They would still host a playoff game the following week, but would have to play at San Fran to reach the Super Bowl.

What would you do if you were in Nick Sirianni's shoes?

Tell us in our Action News poll.