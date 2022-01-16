crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Siair "Butch" Peterson?

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been one year since a young man was gunned down in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Officials hope a reward will help them solve this case.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, police were called to the 6700 block of North 20th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

"Upon their arrival, they see a male lying down on the highway," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

That male was later identified as 19-year-old Siair "Butch" Peterson, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

"It's up to you people out there to make the phone call, give us the information, you remain anonymous," said Montecalvo.

When you call the tip line-- you will receive a 7-digit code number.

That number is what you use to claim the reward upon an arrest and conviction.

"Try to bring some closure to this family," he said.

