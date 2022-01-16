Crime Fighters: Who killed Siair "Butch" Peterson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been one year since a young man was gunned down in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Officials hope a reward will help them solve this case.On Thursday, January 14, 2021, police were called to the 6700 block of North 20th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun."Upon their arrival, they see a male lying down on the highway," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.That male was later identified as 19-year-old Siair "Butch" Peterson, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS."It's up to you people out there to make the phone call, give us the information, you remain anonymous," said Montecalvo.When you call the tip line-- you will receive a 7-digit code number.That number is what you use to claim the reward upon an arrest and conviction."Try to bring some closure to this family," he said.