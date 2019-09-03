Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5503446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Simone Biles, sits in a Georgia jail cell after his arrest in a triple homicide on New Year's Eve in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Famed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is breaking her silence days after her brother was indicted for his alleged role in a Ohio triple murder.Biles turned to Twitter Monday night to express her grief and to ask for privacy as her family deals with the arrest."(S)till having a hard time processing last weeks news," Biles wrote on Twitter, along with the image of a statement, which reads, "My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect by family's privacy as we deal with our pain. XO."Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is facing murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges in connection with a New Year's Eve party shooting that killed three people.Cleveland police said at the time of the shooting, a group of men showed up to a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.Moments later, investigators said shots were fired into the crowd of people, and they identified Biles-Thomas as a shooter.DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21 died at the scene. A third victim, identified as Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a hospital. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.Authorities in Liberty County, Georgia said Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart, where he is a cannon crewmember assigned to 3rd Infantry Division. He joined the Army in 2014.Biles was placed in foster care at a young age and did not grow up with Biles-Thomas, according to multiple media reports. She and her younger sister were raised by their grandparents, Nellie and Ron Biles.Biles-Thomas is expected in court on Sept. 13.