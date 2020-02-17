Single-car crash in Pottstown causes thousands to lose power; driver injured

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a driver lost control of a minivan and crashed into a utility pole causing a power outage in Montgomery County Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Street and Farmington Avenue in Pottstown.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PECO crews were on the scene making repairs as some 1800 customers lost power following the incident

A handful of customers were still without power as of 5 a.m. Monday.
