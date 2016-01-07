Campaign kicks off in San Carlos to combat home burglaries

EMBED <>More Videos

Campaign kicks off in San Carlos to combat home burglaries

Related topics:
san carlosburglarycrimethefthome invasionbreak insurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance video
TOP STORIES
Philly officer struck by suspected DUI driver during traffic stop
Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside Philly store
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
Police, DA sued over fatal shooting of Christian Hall on bridge
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
How scammers are using your own phone number to trick you
AccuWeather: 70s and Stormy Thursday
Show More
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Officials: Body buried in Delco park for at least 3 months
Sanitizer found in milk cartons at multiple Camden schools: Officials
Volunteer saves lives with blood donations, disaster response
$11,000 reward offered in murder of Wissinoming teen
More TOP STORIES News