Society

#SisterlyLove Project celebrating 20 local women with street art portraits across the city

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- Philadelphia women, past and present, are being honored thanks to the Visit Philadelphia's Sisterly Love Project.

Portraits memorializing 20 inspiring and innovative Philadelphia women are being painted on buildings across the city throughout March as part of Women's History Month.

Artist Symone Salib painted a likeness of musician Santigold on the Fillmore in Northern Liberties Thursday morning.

Marian Anderson, Patti LaBelle, Barbara Gittings, Jane Golden and Tina Fey are among the other inspiring local women being honored.

Details on the location of more works from the #SisterlyLove Project Street Art exhibition can be seen HERE.

In January, Philadelphia, otherwise known as the City of Brotherly Love, changed its nickname to the City of Sisterly Love in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth philadelphianorthern liberties (philadelphia)philadelphiaartphiladelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News