Guest injured after climbing into restricted area at Six Flags Great Adventure, park says

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey said a guest was hurt when she went into a restricted area.A spokesperson told Action News the woman climbed over a fence and onto the roof of a building. She then slipped.The guest was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury.The spokesperson said the area is clearly marked as restricted."We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest," the spokesperson said.No other details have been released.