Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ reopening drive-thru safari

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey -- Six Flags Great Adventure says it will soon reopen its drive-through safari now that Governor Phil Murphy has allowed drive-by activities. No opening date has yet been set, as the Jackson Township theme park is finalizing plans for it.The safari operated as a self-guided drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours though the park.Returning to a drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari's 1,200 exotic animals from their vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.Six Flags' theme park and water park will remain temporarily closed until further notice.___UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SLOWINGThe state received roughly 70,000 new unemployment claims last week, marking the lowest weekly total in seven weeks and one-third the number of weekly claims in late March when the pandemic was at its peak in the state.More than 1 million people have filed for unemployment in New Jersey since mid-March, and the state has paid out $2.7 billion.Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo defended his department from recent criticisms that thousands of people have been thwarted by the state's website when attempting to file unemployment claims, or have received unemployment checks one week and then not again for several weeks.Those problems are often due to people answering questions "adversely," making them ineligible under federal guidelines, Asaro-Angelo said.Asked about the department's aging computer system, Asaro-Angelo said improvements have been made and that other states have spent millions to improve the look of their websites but that "the behind-the-scenes architecture is basically the same."Because of the need to be interconnected with other systems around the country, he said, "we can't start up a new system on our own. It has to be a federal solution, in the end."___OFFICER HONOREDA northern New Jersey town paused Thursday to salute a police officer taken by COVID-19.Charles "Rob" Roberts died on Monday, after a nearly three-week battle against the lethal virus. The 45-year-old officer had served in the Glen Ridge police department since 2000 and was known for his involvement with youth activities in the community.A procession wound through town Thursday and culminated with a funeral service for the married father of three.Roberts had been hospitalized in intensive care after being resuscitated at his home last month by fellow officers and first responders.Roberts became the first officer to die in the line of duty in the 125-year history of the town's police department, Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta said in a Facebook post. Glen Ridge is about 12 miles west of New York.