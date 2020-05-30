Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ reopens drive-thru safari

SNEAK PEEK 👀 Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure opens daily tomorrow, May 30! Reservations are needed 📣 go to https://t.co/jCjPirA6x8 to plan your visit. We can’t wait to welcome you back 👋🏻🦁 #sixflags #greatadventure pic.twitter.com/3p5hWLVWSb— Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) May 29, 2020
The safari operated as a self-guided drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours though the park.
Returning to a drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari's 1,200 exotic animals from their vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.
Six Flags' Jackson Township theme park and water park will remain temporarily closed until further notice.
Six Flags has a list of rules to follow while at the safari. They can be found here.