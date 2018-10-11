Six questions with inspiring women

I STOOD MY GROUND
Suzanne Borgos, MBA, MHA
Senior Vice President, Corporate Services
Suzanne Borgos joined Capital Health in 2013 as vice president of Planning for the healthcare system. In this role, Borgos is responsible for the health system's long-term stratgic planning process, and provides forecasting, decision support, and new business opportunity evaluations for the system.
I BROKE TRADITION
Amita Mehta
Vice President, Leveraging Opportunities, Prudential Financial
Read her story : here.
I FOUND MY VOICE
Kaytie O'Hara
Professional Singer, Cancer Survivor
Kaytie has a rare cancer in her mouth that has result in several surgeries and a disruption in her singing career.
Read her her story here and visit her website at http://kaytieohara.com/
I PUSHED MY LIMITS
Kate Stier, MA
Director, Public Relations & Marketing at Capital Health. Also, the publisher of Real Woman Magazine.
I have a 20-year career in health care marketing in the Philadelphia and New Jersey region. I also do a ton of volunteer work in Gloucester County where I live. Fun fact: I married my UPS driver I also lost 60 pounds last year thanks to Capital Health's non-surgical weight loss program.