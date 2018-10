Six questions with inspiring women

I STOOD MY GROUND

I BROKE TRADITION

I FOUND MY VOICE

I PUSHED MY LIMITS

From vice presidents to Action News anchors, our diverse group of women deliver messages of motivation and inspiration.Suzanne Borgos joined Capital Health in 2013 as vice president of Planning for the healthcare system. In this role, Borgos is responsible for the health system's long-term stratgic planning process, and provides forecasting, decision support, and new business opportunity evaluations for the system.Read her story : here Kaytie has a rare cancer in her mouth that has result in several surgeries and a disruption in her singing career.Read her her story here and visit her website at http://kaytieohara.com/ I have a 20-year career in health care marketing in the Philadelphia and New Jersey region. I also do a ton of volunteer work in Gloucester County where I live.I married my UPS driver I also lost 60 pounds last year thanks to Capital Health's non-surgical weight loss program.