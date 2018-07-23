FYI PHILLY

Six unique local wedding venues | FYI Philly

We check out non-traditional venues for an unforegettable wedding experience! (WPVI)

Six unique local wedding venues
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of some unique wedding venues in the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Dr. Chester, PA 19013

Stokesay Castle | Facebook
141 Stokesay Castle Lane Reading, Pa 19606
610-375-6100

The Sage Farmhouse | Facebook
5561 Pennell Road Media, PA 19063
610-361-9301

Glen Foerd on the Delaware | Facebook
Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-632-5330

Philadelphia Distilling | Facebook
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-671-0346

The Inn at Grace Winery | Facebook

50 Sweetwater Road Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342
610-459-4711
----------
