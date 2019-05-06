Sixers' fans still hopeful after Sunday's loss

PHILADELPHIA -- Sixers' dropped a close game four to the Raptors in front of their home crowd Sunday, but fans remain hopeful.
The series now shifts back to Toronto, tied at two games apiece.
The loss was a heartbreaker for Sixers fans, and they had plenty to say, after the game.
It was a tight game, but, for a while there, it looked like the Sixers could pull it off. However, they didn't.
But that doesn't mean fans are giving up on their team.
