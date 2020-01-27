New Castle school taking extra security precautions after threatening post made online

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- There's extra security outside a New Castle middle school Monday because of a threatening post made online.A threat was posted from a man's Instagram account Sunday, saying that he was going to carry out a shooting at Skyline Middle School Monday morning.Detectives have determined the man associated with the account isn't responsible for the threat.They say he wasn't in possession of his phone, and it's still missing.As a precaution, there are police at Skyline and Heritage Elementary, which is nearby.