Philadelphia police search for missing 4-year-old girl last seen in black car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing child.

Officials say 4-year-old Sloane Weber from the 7700 block of Revere Street was last seen in the area of St. Vincent and Leon streets at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the child was inside a black 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

The car had Pennsylvania license plates with the tag reading MDF-3125.

Weber is described as being 3'5" tall, approximately 40 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.