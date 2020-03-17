PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill River Trail is getting some help from a local brewery.
The trail is planned to be 120 miles - from Philadelphia to Frackville. Right now, 75 miles are built.
Sly Fox Brewing Company - with locations in Phoenixville, Malvern, Pottstown and Wyomissing - has a brew to help get the trail completed.
A percentage of sales from the Schuylkill River Trail Ale benefits the trail.
Earth Day 50 for 50: Schuylkill River Trail getting help from local brewery
