Business

Earth Day 50 for 50: Schuylkill River Trail getting help from local brewery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill River Trail is getting some help from a local brewery.

The trail is planned to be 120 miles - from Philadelphia to Frackville. Right now, 75 miles are built.

Sly Fox Brewing Company - with locations in Phoenixville, Malvern, Pottstown and Wyomissing - has a brew to help get the trail completed.

A percentage of sales from the Schuylkill River Trail Ale benefits the trail.

Click here to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiapennsylvaniaearth daybeer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News