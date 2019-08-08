Small plane crashes in Montgomery County

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A small plane has crashed in Montgomery County.The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of Minnie Lane in Upper Moreland Township.The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.When the plane reached about seven miles north of the airport, the pilot radioed an air emergency.Authorities say the plane went down a short time later.So far, no word on any injuries.