LEBANON, Ind. (WPVI) -- A man from Indiana survived his plane flipping while he was landing the aircraft.It happened Monday in Lebanon at the Boone County airport when the 1972 Houlihan RTH Hungster Bi-plane touched down.The plane is seen on video landing on a grass area and then violently flipping end over end.55-year-old James Petko suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.