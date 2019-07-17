Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WPVI) -- Watch the video that shows a terrifying shoreline crash.

People enjoying the beach in Ocean City, Maryland were shocked as they watched a small plane make an emergency landing in the water yesterday.

Authorities say the pilot deliberately brought the aircraft down there, it skidded for several feet and finally stopped on the beach.

"Bang bang bang, and it's like, what's that noise? All of a sudden white clouds coming out like shot gun shells. And then everyone started running real quick. Then you saw the lifeguards and everyone running, and I'm like yeah this is serious," said witness Stevie Reeves.

The 23-year-old pilot was not seriously injured and was able to get out on his own.

He told police he could not make it to a nearby airport because of mechanical issues. It took crews a few hours to remove the plane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandu.s. & worldemergency landingplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Show More
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Kenney says Trump would have to 'go back' to hell
Boy rescued from inflatable duck after drifting offshore in Indiana
Commuters reminded of the dangers of walking on train tracks
More TOP STORIES News