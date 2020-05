PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the Logan section of Philadelphia.Police said the victim was shot just after 10 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of North Smedley Street.He was also struck in the left leg, arm, and torso, police said.The man in his 20s was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.No arrests have been made.