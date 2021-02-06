Smith Memorial Playground launches Black History Month Exhibit: Full Ceremony

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Philadelphia Eagles expected to trade QB Carson Wentz soon, sources say
Super Bowl LV will have plenty of Philly connections
Police apprehend man with 30 prior arrests for illegally carrying gun
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Show More
Woman dead, man critical after West Oak Lane fire
Teen stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
Child killed, several injured in Lehigh Valley crash
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
More TOP STORIES News